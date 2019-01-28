CHULUOTA, Fla. — A Florida man has been accused of not only killing his parents and brother but also stealing $200,000 from them to send to a woman in Bulgaria, whom he met through an adult website.

Grant Amato, 29, was arrested Monday and booked into a Sanford jail. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office questioned Amato after the bodies of his parents and brother were found Friday in their Chuluota home.

Then on Monday, CBS affiliate WKMG reported Amato had stolen $200,000 from his parents and brother in the last three months. Amato wired those funds to a woman he had been talking to since June on Cam Girls, an adult website, WKMG said.

Investigators said when Amato's parents learned about the theft, they gave him an ultimatum: Do a 60-day internet and sex addiction program or move out. WKMG said an arrest report shows Amato went to a facility in Fort Lauderdale in December and checked out on Jan. 4

WKMG said when Amato returned from the facility to the family home, the parents laid out ground rules, including no communication with the woman in Bulgaria.

The arrest report says Amato's father confronted him about his continued communication with the woman on the night of Jan. 24 and told him to leave the house.

The parents and the brother were found dead the next day with "execution-style" wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Read the full report from WKMG.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.