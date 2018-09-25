HAWTHORNE, Fla. -- It started over a misplaced lighter.

Alachua County sheriff's deputies were told Guy Sherrer, 56, visited a home just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of County Road 325 at Jeep Trail and began arguing over a lighter he left. Still in his car, Sherrer yelled at a 27-year-old pregnant woman standing just outside.

Deputies say the woman -- now 8-months pregnant -- was behind the car when Sherrer pulled forward to leave but threw it into reverse, causing the car to roll on top of her.

Her fiancé came to her aid, pulling her from underneath the vehicle. A responding deputy said she was suffering from injuries to her back, legs and right arm.

The fiancé told deputies he beat up Sherrer to prevent him from leaving. Sherrer tried to get away, but he didn't go far: Deputies say he was detained not far from the scene.

Sherrer was taken to the Alachua County jail and charged with aggravated battery.

