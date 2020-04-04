PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man working at a hospital as a physician's assistant is accused of doing something unthinkable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Rhoderick Manhattan, 46, stole emergency equipment from a hospital.

Manhattan is accused of loading 54 boot covers, 26 protective over-all suits, 12 scrub jackets, 11 headcover hoods, a box of gloves and a pair of scrubs into a silver Jaguar. Two hospital workers told investigators they saw him do it.

The total cost of everything he was trying to take is about $500, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said the theft of medical equipment over $300 a second-degree felony-- but since the county is in a state of emergency, that makes it a first-degree felony.

Manhattan was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on larceny of emergency equipment and grand theft of equipment during a state of emergency.

