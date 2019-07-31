PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Palm Harbor man accused of threatening to stab and shoot employees at a pet store.

It happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Pet Supermarket at 32560 US Highway 19 North, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were initially called at about 6:11 p.m. for a report of a harassing phone call. The store’s manager told deputies he closed the store as a safety precaution due to “verbal threats” from the customer named Jonathan Edward Blaine.

Witnesses told deputies Blaine entered the store and tried buying pet food using a mobile app. Employees told Blaine, 34, they no longer accept that type of payment. Deputies said Blaine became verbally argumentative and irate.

Witnesses said Blaine's behavior escalated to the point that employees asked nearby customers to move to the back of the store as a safety precaution. Blaine eventually left the store.

The store’s manager received a phone call from the Pet Supermarket corporate office informing her that Blaine called customer service and made threats to stab or shoot someone at the business.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blaine told employees over the phone he would stab or shoot someone if he came back to the store. He is also accused of telling employees that someone would have been shot if it wasn’t for his girlfriend.

Blaine denied owning any weapons, but deputies took a handgun from his home that belonged to his live-in girlfriend.

Deputies found Blaine at his Palm Harbor home where he admitted to the allegations, the sheriff’s office said.

Blaine is charged with one count of a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, a weapon of mass destruction or using firearms in a violent manner.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.