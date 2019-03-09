NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is facing domestic battery charges after deputies say he threw a turkey sandwich at a woman and pushed her head onto a car.

Pasco County deputies say Billy Bryant, 40, was in an argument with a woman when it escalated and he threw a turkey sandwich at her. According to an arrest report, the sandwich hit the woman on the face near her eye.

The arrest report states the woman told deputies she was in an argument with Bryant that escalated. She told deputies Bryant grabbed her by the head and pushed it into a car.

Deputies say Bryant also pinched the woman's neck, causing an abrasion.

Bryant is charged with two counts of domestic battery.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

