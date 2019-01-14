CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police say a man tried to escape arrest by fleeing in a kayak to an island near the Seminole Boat Ramp.

Police say William Dibello, 31, got into an argument with another man near the Seminole Boat Ramp along Clearwater Harbor. During the argument, Dibello sprayed the man with pepper spray, officers say.

Witnesses told police Dibello was getting "irate" over who owned two kayaks. Police said before officers arrived, Dibello fled on a kayak to a nearby island. Then when police arrived, officers said he left the island in a separate kayak to avoid arrest.

Dibello was arrested on a simple battery charge.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.