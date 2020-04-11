Florida man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say a woman is in critical condition with burns over her entire body after being set on fire by her boyfriend in her South Florida home.
A neighbor called 911 after hearing the woman screaming for help on Monday afternoon. Prosecutors told a judge during a bond hearing that she told them her boyfriend set her on fire.
Deputies arrested 40-year-old Noe Jimenez-Cortes, who was charged with attempted murder and arson. He was ordered held in jail without bond.
Jimenez-Cortes poured a flammable liquid on the woman and lit her on fire with a cigarette, investigators said, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Prosecutors said in court that the woman isn't expected to survive.
