ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man pleaded guilty to child porn charges while another was charged with 10 counts Wednesday, according to officials.

Eric Bales, 30, of Winter Park pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing child pornography and soliciting a child to produce child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and up to life in prison.

According to his plea agreement, starting in August 2018 he received and distributed child porn images over the internet. He also solicited a 16-year-old girl to take pornographic photos and then shared those images.

Florida Department of Corrections

In 2014, he was convicted of child abuse.

Meanwhile, Richard Andre, a 62-year-old Dunedin man, was charged with 10 counts of child pornography, Pinellas County deputies said.

The investigation began in March when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children sent in a tip.

Detectives said they were able to recover numerous images depicting child pornography from Andre's personal home computer. Andre reportedly admitted to detectives that he searched for child pornography and saved them to his computer.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.