HUDSON, Fla. – A Hudson man is accused of slashing two people with a sword because he was mad they stole his socks, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Donald McCray, 47, is charged with attempted murder and domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

First responders took the victims – a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman – to a Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

The man had “lacerations to both hands and forearms from defending himself,” the sheriff’s office said.

McCray also hit the woman in the thigh with the sword, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a second struggle with the man, McCray hid the sword and left the home on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies found McCray and arrested him at a neighbor’s house.

McCray's listed address is in Hudson, but sheriff's office records show he was born in Clearwater.

