Sheriff's office: Florida man in leopard onesie stabs roommate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Gainesville man is behind bars after deputies arrested him for allegedly stabbing his roommate earlier this week, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Deputies responded to a home at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, after receiving a 911 call from the roommate that reported to have been stabbed in the neck by the guy he was living with, the sheriff's office explained.

Body camera footage shows two deputies force their way into the home to ensure a safe retrieval of the roommate who was hurt. They were also able to arrest Omar Gutierrez, 32, into custody without further incident.

In the video, you can see the injured roommate walk outside of the home first, holding his neck. Then, Gutierrez is seen walking out of the home with his hands up in a leopard-print onesie jumpsuit.

Gutierrez was charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $1 million bond.