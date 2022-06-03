Florida man accused of bank robbery 1 day after serving 8-year sentence

Timothy Jones spent eight years in prison for a 2013 bank robbery, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

ORLANDO, Fla — Detectives in Orange County are searching for an Orlando man accused of falling back into old ways.

After serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank robbery, 59-year-old Timothy Jones is accused of robbing Truist Bank on South Orange Blossom Trail just one day after his release

At around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, authorities said a man, later identified as Jones, walked into the bank and sat down with a banker. They say he then demanded $150,000 in $100 and $50 bills and that if he did not receive the money, he would shoot the banker in the head.

Investigators say he then stole a car and left the area. The Orange County Sheriff's Office wouldn't say how much they believe he made off with.

According to law enforcement, Jones was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, blue cargo shorts and white socks. Authorities say the car he left in is a dark gray 2014 Toyota Camry with Florida tag DVST26. The sheriff's office has provided a photo of the car model. It's not the actual car in the investigation.

Orange County deputies say they believe it's possible that Jones ditched the car and is traveling by bus. However, the car has not been found.

Investigators say Jones was released from prison on Wednesday, June 1, after serving an eight-year sentence for a 2013 bank robbery in Orange County. At this time, he is wanted for armed bank robbery and carjacking.