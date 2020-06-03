KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Florida man and his father have been indicted in the death of the son's estranged wife.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that an Osceola County grand jury formally charged Christopher Otero-Rivera with second-degree murder on Thursday.

He faces a possible life sentence.

Otero-Rivera's father, Angel Rivera, is charged with being an accessory after the fact and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators say Nicole Montalvo was found dead in October on property owned by Rivera.

The St. Cloud woman had gone missing several days earlier after dropping off her 8-year-old son at the Riveras' home.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter





