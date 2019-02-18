CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was assaulted with a skateboard Sunday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said he was taking out recyclables at his home on Betty Lane in Clearwater when he was approached by Keith Edward Damore, 44. The victim said Damore went to his unit, got a wooden skateboard and came back.

The victim said Damore struck him in the face multiple times, giving him a concussion and possibly breaking his nose. While the victim was on the ground, Damore hit him more times, deputies said.

When interviewed by deputies, Damore said the victim tried to grab the skateboard and hit himself in the face.

Damore is charged with aggravated assault. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

