INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla — “He was set on committing suicide by law enforcement last night, and he forced our hand”, said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.

Deputies say they did everything they could to bring a very dangerous situation to a peaceful conclusion; but ultimately, it was all ended by a single bullet.

A SWAT team was called out to a home early Friday morning after deputies responded twice the evening before.

Deputies say, at first, Michael Kifer was armed with a knife and was making threats to harm someone.

He was outside, then investigators say he ran back in – and grabbed a hatchet.

That’s when deputies called SWAT.

According to a media release, crisis negotiators couldn’t get him to surrender, so the SWAT team stormed through the front door.

According to law enforcement, Kifer was alone, he was intoxicated -- and he still had no intention of giving up.

The 29-year old allegedly picked up a short sword and shouted “Shoot me!” -- so deputies fired four beanbag rounds.

Kifer wasn’t fazed, authorities say.

They hit him with a Taser.

No effect.

Then, deputies say, Kifer ran outside and charged straight at a deputy.

Two more Taser cartridges did nothing to stop him, and authorities say a deputy was forced to fire a single shot.

Medics got to work right away, but they couldn’t save him.

Kifer was taken to the hospital and was declared dead.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

That’s standard protocol.

Sheriff Loar said, “These are unfortunate situations but we are proud of the work of the brave men and women of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.”

