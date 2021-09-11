DOJ: Venice man convicted for making threatening calls to members of Congress

In one voicemail, prosecutors say the man told a congressman he was going to cut off his head.

VENICE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing prison time after making threatening phone calls to several members of Congress, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

In a news release, the DOJ says 73-year-old Frank Anthony Pezzuto made three threatening calls within the first two months of 2020 from his home in Venice, Florida. Prosecutors say the calls took place on Jan. 25, 2020, Jan. 30, 2020, and Feb. 3, 2020.

In the first call, Pezzuto reportedly told Congressman E.S.'s office that he was coming to kill him. Days later, prosecutors say he told congressman A.S.'s office that he was a worker for the MS-13 gang and the group was coming their way to cut off his head.

In his final call, the DOJ says Pezzuto told Congresswoman I.O.'s office he was "going to kill her today."

The DOJ says Pezzuto concealed his phone number in each call, but Capitol Police were able to route each voicemail to a cell tower near his Florida home.

On Wednesday, Pezzuto was found guilty of transmitting in interstate commerce three separate threatening communications to injure certain members of Congress, according to the news release.