Deputies: Florida man dumps homemade pipe bomb at car wash after wife reports him

Deputies say they found bomb-making materials and instructional books in a duffel bag in the 58-year-old's bedroom.

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after a homemade pipe bomb was found in a trash can at a nearby car wash.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said its investigation began when a woman reported her husband, 58-year-old Anthony West, for having bomb-making materials. The couple is going through a divorce, and West was in the process of moving out when his wife spotted the materials in a duffel bag and took photos of them, deputies explained.

Upon learning this information, deputies responded to West's home in Edgewater. They said they found bomb-making materials, including instructional books and manuals, in the duffel bags but noticed a pipe bomb was missing.

West, an electrical engineer, reportedly told deputies he made the bomb a long time ago and never intended to use it to harm anyone. He added that he forgot it was in his bag until his wife messaged him to tell him the bomb squad was on its way to investigate.

"That’s when he panicked and dumped it at the car wash," the sheriff's office wrote.

The bomb squad said it responded to the Wally Wash after West admitted to throwing the bomb in a container in a trash can.

"He described it as a piece of galvanized pipe filled with black powder and secured with two endcaps and a fuse," the sheriff's office wrote.

They used an X-ray to confirm the pipe bomb was inside and safely removed it from the scene.