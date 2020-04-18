TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Friday, in Tallahassee, after officers say he encased himself in concrete outside of the Governor’s Mansion.

According to the Associated Press, 28-year-old Jordan Mazurek was spotted around 6 a.m. outside the mansion's fence. He was apparently protesting prison conditions related to the coronavirus.

The City of Tallahassee Police Department said Mazurek, and four others brought two large plastic barrels filled with concrete and pipes, metal bars sticking out.

During the protest, police say Mazurek secured his arms in the barrels in an attempt to hinder the police departments ability to move or arrest him. He also allegedly attached himself to the metal bars with carabiners.

According to officers, both the police department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) talked with Mazurek for an extended period of time to get him so surrender voluntarily, but he refused.

That's when police say they had to call in the local fires department to use their specialized training and heavy equipment to free Mazurek from the concrete without injuring him.

His protest was reportedly aimed at the FDLE. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that one of the drums used in the protest was drums had the words, “Stop the massacre” and “Free prisoners now" painted on them.

Mazurek was arrested and charged with resisting/obstructing arrest without violence and obstructing a public street.

Officers say they also arrested a second protestor who ran when approached by FDLE agents. Karen Smith, 45, is charged with resisting/obstructing arrest without violence.

RELATED: Sheriff: Florida man threatens mass shooting at Publix because people weren't wearing maks

RELATED: Man released from jail because of COVID-19 accused of killing someone the next day

RELATED: Florida man accused of killing wife, sending suspicious texts claiming she had coronavirus

RELATED: Prosecutors: St. Pete man charged with biological weapons hoax after spitting on officer, saying he had COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter