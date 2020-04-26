PLANT CITY, Fla — One Florida man has found himself behind bars, after deputies say he was tied to three separate crimes involving the Plant City Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say around 3:34 a.m., Thursday, 27-year-old Richard Glorioso, who was wanted in a burglary case out of Plant City, was driving his 2015 blue Chevrolet Cruze eastbond on Trapnell Road when he hit someone walking along the shoulder.

For some unknown reason, Glorioso failed to maintain his lane and ran off the road hitting the person with the left side of his car and then taking off.

He never stopped or called 911, deputies say.

A little more than an hour later, Glorioso was approached by Plant City police after being called in as a suspicious person. According to deputies, he was caught with drugs and a firearm inside his car, but that's not all they found.

Officers called in FHP for assistance, when they also noticed damage to the front of Glorioso's car consistent with striking a person, according to a release.

FHP located the person's body and turned it over to the medical examiners office. Now, deputies are working to find answers.

Glorioso is currently facing 11 drug, firearm, grand theft and burglary-related charges, but deputies say deadly hit-and-run charges could be added pending their investigation.

RELATED: Don’t drive on the beach! Man accused of hitting the gas on the sand

RELATED: Armed carjacker crashes on I-275, police say

RELATED: Florida man accused of making bomb threat to avoid work

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter