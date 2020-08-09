Florida man accused of fatally shooting mom six times after arguments over car, orange juice: reports

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A 29-year-old North Miami Beach man is behind bars after he told police he "lost it" and fatally shot his mother six times.
The reason? Police say the two were arguing over orange juice, an air conditioner remote and the use of the mom's car to look for a job, multiple news outlets reported.
Luis Martin Pages, 29, called 911 Sunday and told police he shot his mother at their home, WPLG reported. The outlet says according to an arrest report, when officers arrived shortly after 5 p.m., Pages told them, "I killed her. Take me to jail."
Pages told detectives he asked to borrow his mom's car, which led to a heated argument, CBS Miami reported. The argument included a discussion about a jar of orange juice in the fridge, WPLG said.
His mother held up a knife and threatened him with it, both outlets reported. According to WPLG, the arrest report says Pages also asked her for the air conditioner remote, which she refused to give him.
That's when Pages pulled out a handgun and shot her six times, police said. She died at the scene, police told the news outlets.
Pages told detectives he then attempted to shoot himself but found he had run out of bullets, so he called 911, according to news reports.
According to jail records, he is currently at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.
