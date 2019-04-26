LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 19-year-old Frostproof man was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, and a school official caught them talking just after they had intercourse, Lake Wales police said.

Gustavo Aldofo Martinez was arrested Friday when he showed up at a place he expected to find the girl.

Friday morning, an administrator at McLaughlin Middle School saw Martinez speaking with the girl several blocks away from campus. School officials spoke with her and found out he had been conversing with the girl for about a year.

The girl told them he began sending her nude photos of himself when she was 12.

Detectives learned the two had just had intercourse when the administrator spotted them Friday.

A police detective posed as a child and sent messages to Martinez. They arranged a meeting, and when Martinez arrived, he was arrested.

Police said he admitted to the sexual relationship and to having intercourse with the girl Friday.

He has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery, using an electronic device to lure or entice a child, traveling to meet a minor, sending obscene material to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and driving without a license.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Ive Rodriguez or Whitney Dukes at 863-678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

