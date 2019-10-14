SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 22-year-old Spring Hill man is accused of raping a 10-year old girl he met on Snapchat.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's office, Austin Altman picked the child up from Hernando County and took her back to his home across county lines without consent of her guardian.

Once back at his residence, Altman sexually battered the girl, though she asked him to stop at least four times, an affidavit says.

That report also says that Altman held the girl down "with his hand on her throat."

The sheriff's office says that Altman admitted to meeting the girl over Snapchat, picking her up, and having "sexual intercourse" with the child.

Altman is charged with the sexual battery of a victim under 12 and interference with custody. He's being held at the Land O' Lakes jail on no bond.

