Treasure Island man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case

About 2,000 images and videos of child porn were found at Christopher Carr's home address in Treasure Island.

LARGO, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection to a child pornography case in which law enforcement says agents discovered nearly 2,000 images and videos at his Treasure Island home.

Christopher Carr, 63, was sentenced to the Department of Corrections with a current release date of Aug. 21, 2040. Largo Police Department said he is still facing violation of probation charges in Connecticut when he is released from prison.

Back in March 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Cyber Crimes Task Force discovered that Carr was sharing thousands of child pornography files online. In the following months, the Largo Police Department and FDLE arrested Carr during a residential search warrant.

Authorities found about 2,000 images and videos of child porn tied to Carr at his home. Some of the files contained images of children as young as six months old, according to FDLE. Through the investigation, investigators learned that Carr lived at the house in Treasure Island and he was a registered sexual offender on probation for prior child porn charges.