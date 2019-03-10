JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison after trying to sell heroin while holding a baby, among other charges, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Kirkland George Lawrence, 34, nicknamed "Killa" was charged with attempted distribution of heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and distribution of cocaine.

An informant working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traveled to Jacksonville to meet Lawrence, where the attorney's office said Lawrence was sitting at a kitchen table while holding an infant and within reach of a pistol.

It was later discovered the powder Lawrence tried to sell did not have heroin, the attorney's office said.

The next day, the attorney's office said he tried to sell a firearm to the informant. Lawrence showed a pistol to the informant while more firearms were seen on the sofa and floor, according to the informant.

He retrieved a Smith and Wesson pistol from outside of the apartment and sold it to the informant, the attorney's office said.

A search warrant was given two weeks later and when Lawrence was arrested, the attorney's office said he was found with another pistol.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to the charges on June 28, 2019.

While on bond for the previous arrest in October 2018, the attorney's office said Lawrence sold cocaine to the informant on three different occasions.

He was arrested again and said he believed the heroin he sold in April was genuine, according to the attorney's office. The attorney's office said he had a prior felony for attempted armed robbery and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The case was prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

