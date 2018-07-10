OLDSMAR, Fla. -- A man is facing an attempted murder charge after setting another man on fire at a homeless camp Saturday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

About 12:28 a.m., deputies and Eastlake Fire Rescue were called to the camp in the area of Tampa Road and Eastlake Road in Oldsmar. The area is owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

When deputies arrived, they found 60-year-old James Heffernan suffering severe burns to 75 percent of his body. He was taken to a local trauma center, along with David Mahoney, 64, who was burned trying to put out the fire on Heffernan.

Detectives learned Heffernan and Harold Rosenbaum, 44, had gotten into an argument while intoxicated in a tent at the camp. The struggle became physical and spilled out of the tent. Once outside, Rosenbaum picked up a gasoline can and poured gas on Heffernan, then set him on fire, deputies said.

Mahoney burned his hands and feet trying to help Heffernan.

Rosenbaum was arrested Saturday night and charged with attempted murder.

All three men are transients, the sheriff's office said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP