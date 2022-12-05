Orlando man accused of having sex with dog before running off to church

Chad Mason, 36, is facing charges of sexual activity involving animals, among others.

Chad Mason, 36, is charged with sexual activity involving animals, lewd or lascivious exhibition, exposure of sexual organs, and criminal mischief to a place of worship, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

Police say they were called Sunday afternoon to an apartment complex on McMullen Booth Road at Eastland Boulevard where residents reported the alleged activity involving the animal.

After Mason was confronted, he ran over to the Northwood Presbyterian Church and ended up knocking over a nativity display and potted plants, according to the department.

Mason then ran over to an area neighborhood where he destroyed a mailbox and attempted to steal a car prior to his arrest, police said.