ORLANDO, Fla. — A Kissimmee man was found guilty of threatening Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the conviction of Robert Francis Pratersch, 57.

A federal jury found Pratersch left three threatening voicemails at the Office of Senator Sanders in Burlington, Vermont. The "profanity-laced messages" included a threat to "behead" Sanders "ISIS-style" and to film the execution. Multiple anti-Semitic remarks directed at the Senator were also heard in the voicemails.

The FBI and the United States Capitol police helped investigate the case. It will be prosecuted by Assistant States Attorney Vincent S. Chiu.

Ptatersch faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 16.

