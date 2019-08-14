CLEARWATER, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a man threatened to return to a Walmart with a gun if the remote control car he was buying didn't work.

Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw says police arrested 33-year-old Anthony Reed on Monday evening. They say he made the threat Friday, days after 22 people were killed in a shooting rampage at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

According to an affidavit, he told the employee he's "serious about his money" and would come back with a gun if the car didn't work.

Police identified Reed through the store's surveillance system. Reed told police he was joking and doesn't own a gun.

He's facing a felony charge of making a false report about using a firearm in a violent manner. He remains in jail with bail set at $100,000.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.