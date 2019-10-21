NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A handyman is down one hammer after throwing it at another car in a fit of road rage on Oct. 18, deputies say.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit, 32-year-old Jose Toro Negron got mad after he said he was cut-off by another car at an intersection at Rancho Del Rio and Little Road in New Port Richey.

Deputies say that Negron got out of his car and punched the other driver's passenger side door, leaving a dent estimated at $200 to fix. Negron is then accused of walking to the driver's side door and punching the window.

Negron then walked to his car and got a hammer out of the trunk and "intentionally and maliciously" threw the tool, deputies say. The hammer shattered one of the other driver's windows while the driver was still sitting in the car, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Negron then drove off.

Negron, whose occupation is listed as a handyman on the affidavit, is charged with criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, a felony.

He was taken to the Pasco County jail where deputies say he admitted to the altercation and to throwing the hammer.

