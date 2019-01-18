BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The massively popular "Fortnite" game served as a platform to connect a 41-year-old South Florida man to a teen and lure them into possible sexual activity, authorities allege.

Anthony Thomas faces charges of unlawful sex with a minor, in addition to 22 counts of child pornography, according to a news release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

It's believed there could be 20 more victims, in addition to the 17-year-old.

Investigators say an unidentified co-conspirator contacted victims through "Fortnite" and struck up a relationship. That person then would introduce the victim to Thomas, who would learn the victim was having problems at home.

Thomas would take advantage of their hardships and offer gifts, including credit cards and a cell phone to stay in contact, the news release states. The co-conspirator and Thomas would later arrange to pick up the victim and take them back to Thomas' home.

Authorities said their travels happened on Aug. 25, 2018, and Thomas allegedly had sex with the victim at home. Police found the teen the next day after their parents declared them missing, but Thomas and the teen stayed in touch.

A search warrant was served on Oct. 11 and resulted in the finding of several pornographic pictures and videos of the victim on Thomas' phone, investigators said.

“... Parents need to know that predators will use any means possible to target and exploit a child," said Moody in the release. "I am asking parents and guardians to please make sure you know who your children meet online, and talk to them about sexual predators.”

Thomas is being held in the Broward County jail.

Anyone who has information about the case or might know of any possible victims is asked to call Broward County Detective Michael Joo at 954-888-5241.

