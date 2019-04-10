LAKE WORTH, Fla — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said stole from a charity at a Publix location in Lake Worth.
The money that was stolen came from a 5-gallon water jug that held coins and cash collected to provide Christmas gifts for children in need in the community.
Deputies said the man is about 5’10’’ to 6’’, 220 pounds, clean-shaven, and has red hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
RELATED: Dog found skinned alive after running away from home
RELATED: Grandma takes on carjackers
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teen drowns after rescuing mom, child from strong current
- Hazmat team responds to suspicious bag at Tampa International Airport
- Oregon doctor says his sperm was improperly used to father at least 17 children
- Two restaurants in Jacksonville facing lawsuits because of Cyclospora outbreak
- Nurse accused of inappropriate conduct with dementia patient
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter