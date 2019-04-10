LAKE WORTH, Fla — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said stole from a charity at a Publix location in Lake Worth.

The money that was stolen came from a 5-gallon water jug that held coins and cash collected to provide Christmas gifts for children in need in the community.

Deputies said the man is about 5’10’’ to 6’’, 220 pounds, clean-shaven, and has red hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

