COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Florida men are facing first-degree felony charges after troopers say they caught the men trying to smuggle cocaine into Ohio in Lunchables boxes.

Charged are Nelson Lopez III, 21, and Nelson Lopez Jr., 41, both from Zephyrhills, Fla.

The men were driving a rented 2018 Ford F-150 with Florida registration when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled them over for making unsafe lane change violations on the Ohio Turnpike. The trooper then became suspicious of the men and asked the driver to exit the vehicle.

Lopez agreed to a pat-down, and the trooper found a loaded .380 handgun in his possession. The trooper then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Hidden inside two Lunchables boxes, troopers found more than 4 pounds of cocaine worth $84,000. Both men were then arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

If convicted, each man could face up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.