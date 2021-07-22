Deputies: Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 Florida men with $100K worth of cocaine in car

Investigators say one of the men is from the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Highway Intervention Team in North Carolina say what started as a traffic stop ended with the arrests of two Florida men.

Investigators say Christian Hernandez, 42, of Jacksonville, Florida and Josua Morales, 42, of the Tampa Bay area were driving through North Carolina on I-95 when they were pulled over.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they found about 4.4 pounds of cocaine, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia in the car. The street value of the cocaine was more than $100,000, according to deputies.

The two were arrested and face charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Deputies say the two were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with more information on this case or other information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call its drug enforcement division at (910) 671-3191.

