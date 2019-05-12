ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 42-year-old mom is facing multiple charges after police say she jumped into a middle school fight on school grounds involving her 7th and 8th-grade daughters.

According to St. Pete Police, on Dec. 2, Strahsmeier was on school property with a tire iron walking toward students during an incident in which two of her daughters, who are students at the school, were reportedly fighting with other students.

The police affidavit says she was threatening to hit the students with the tire iron as she walked toward them, bashing objects around her as she made the threats.

According to law enforcement, Strahsmeier then did attack a student. Authorities say a video showed Strahsmeier hitting a student three times in the head with a purple Taser, which police say she was using as a "clubbing object." The video also showed her following students around with the tire iron, police say.

Strahsmeier is charged with child abuse and possession of a weapon on school property. She also is charged with violation of probation, which court records show stem from another violent incident in which authorities say she intentionally crashed her car into a man's car and slashed two of his tires.

Stahsmeier is being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter