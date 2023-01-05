Deputies: Northeast Florida mother arrested for leaving 4 children in hot car

The mother is now facing four counts of child neglect.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Northeast Florida mother was arrested Friday after she left four children in a hot car, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

A Facebook post from the agency explains deputies responded to a local business after a witness reported seeing the children left inside the car that wasn't running "during one of the hottest days of the month."

All four of the kids inside the car were under the age of 10, deputies said. Once on scene, law enforcement noted the children "appeared to be sweating and in discomfort."

They were reportedly left alone in the car for approximately 20 minutes.

After the mother of the children, Tiffany Dillman, was found – she was arrested. She's now facing four counts of child neglect.

"Sheriff Rhoden would like to thank the observant witness who noticed the children in the hot car and made a quick decision to dial 911," the post read in part. "It is critical that our community understands the importance of making responsible decisions related to the safety of our children and we encourage anyone else who believes they are a witness to neglect or abuse to report it immediately."