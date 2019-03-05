VENUS, Fla. — A 39-year-old Broward County man died by suicide Friday morning during a SWAT standoff in Highlands County.

Deputies say Angel Garcia Sanchez was wanted for allegedly murdering his estranged wife on Wednesday.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Broward Sheriff's detectives responded to a home in Venus around 10 p.m. Thursday. Officials said the crews determined Sanchez was in the home but said he refused to answer calls from deputies.

Deputies say after more than two hours of trying to communicate with Sanchez, the SWAT team used an armored vehicle and deployed gas rounds into the home. Then, when Sanchez still didn't respond, the team sent a robot into the home around 3 a.m.

Around 15 minutes later, the robot found Sanchez dead in the master bedroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When deputies entered the home, they found that Sanchez had fired several shots toward the armored vehicle through a window and a door. No deputies were injured during the standoff.

