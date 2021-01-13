Sheriff: Florida nurse arrested for sexually assaulting patient

Detectives say 57-year-old Hiram Bonilla confirmed he had "engaged in sexual acts with the victim."

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida nurse entrusted with the care of his patients is now behind bars for sexually assaulting one of them, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office was contacted by a staff member of an area hospital about the alleged assault. Deputies say the patient told them that a registered nurse entered her hospital room on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity with her.

Through an investigation, the sheriff's office identified 57-year-old Hiram Bonilla, of Tampa, as the nurse. Detectives made contact with Bonilla who they say confirmed he had "engaged in sexual acts with the victim."

Bonilla is currently being held at a Hillsborough County jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. His bond was set at $35,000.

"The victim, in this case, placed her trust in the healthcare system. Bonilla not only violated that trust, but he took advantage of her in a time of need when he should have been providing care," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

