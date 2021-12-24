Video shows Florida officer beaten unconscious by inmate, police say

According to police, the unprovoked attack happened as the officer was collecting the inmate's fingerprints.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — The Miami-Dade Police Department says one of its officers was beaten unconscious by a prisoner during an unprovoked attack.

According to the department, it happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at police headquarters as the officer was collecting fingerprints for Nestor Rodriguez, 32, who was arrested for carrying a concealed eight-inch knife.

As the officer was attempting to re-handcuff Rodriguez after the fingerprint collection process, police say he tensed his arm and began physically resisting the officer.

Video released on the department's Facebook page shows Rodriguez repeatedly punching, kicking and kneeing the officer in the face and body as the struggle continued.

That's when police say the officer lost consciousness and a civilian forensics employee ran into the room to help.

According to police, Rodriguez continued to resist as more officers were called in to assist. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of felony battery of a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and carrying a concealed weapon.

The civilian employee was treated on scene while the officer was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

"This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts," Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez wrote.