The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suicide of a St. Johns County resident. Records show the man served as an officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and was under investigation for alleged possession of child pornography.

Chris Padgett with CCSO said Vernon Allan Richardson committed suicide off Tynes Boulevard near Oakleaf Plantation. Padgett says the investigation is ongoing.

Records with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say Richardson was under investigation for possession of child pornography in November 2018. The investigation began on January 2, 2019.

A search warrant was obtained by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Feb. 1 and the warrant was served Feb. 6. Richardson denied all allegations when police confronted him inside his house.

Deputies located two images of child pornography Wednesday, Feb. 13 during a search of his computer. By Feb. 18, probable cause was established for the alleged crimes and an arrest warrant was issued.

Richardson worked for JSO as a detective since 1999, but it's not clear if he was currently employed by JSO at the time of his death.

In 2012, Richardson won "Local Law Enforcement Officer of the Year" award for his work and dedication to locate missing children.

The full award notes:

Detective Richardson was recognized for his consistent efforts and dedication to locate missing children. Detective Richardson worked 360 missing person cases over 12 months with a 98 percent clearance rate. He helped develop an incident command protocol for missing, abducted and endangered persons that is operational in Duval County.