Former Florida official pleads guilty in $5M hurricane fraud scheme

The man admitted to signing and certifying fake timesheets claiming workers had done hurricane cleanup work for the city.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — A former Florida city official pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to bilk the federal government out of $5 million in Hurricane Michael cleanup money.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe announced Tuesday that former Lynn Haven community services director David Wayne Horton pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Horton admitted to signing and certifying fraudulent timesheets that claimed workers had performed hurricane cleanup work for the city.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29. Horton could spend up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special monetary assessment to be paid prior to sentencing. He agreed to pay full restitution to the people he victimized and to forfeit all property he got from the proceeds of the fraud.

Four others charged in the scheme, including former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White, had previously pleaded guilty. Two years ago, Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage to Bay County.

“With today’s guilty plea, everyone who has been indicted thus far has admitted to their role in a shameless scheme to defraud the taxpayers. These individuals violated the public trust, and now they will pay the consequences. The plea closes this chapter of our ongoing investigation, but our Public Trust Unit will continue to pursue those involved in similar conduct within Bay County and throughout the Northern District,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said.





