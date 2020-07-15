x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

crime

Former Florida official pleads guilty in $5M hurricane fraud scheme

The man admitted to signing and certifying fake timesheets claiming workers had done hurricane cleanup work for the city.
Credit: wtsp

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — A former Florida city official pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to bilk the federal government out of $5 million in Hurricane Michael cleanup money.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe announced Tuesday that former Lynn Haven community services director David Wayne Horton pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Horton admitted to signing and certifying fraudulent timesheets that claimed workers had performed hurricane cleanup work for the city. 

RELATED: Florida’s building codes: The next hurricane could blow them away

RELATED: 2020 Atlantic hurricane season: This could be an active few months

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29. Horton could spend up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special monetary assessment to be paid prior to sentencing. He agreed to pay full restitution to the people he victimized and to forfeit all property he got from the proceeds of the fraud.

Four others charged in the scheme, including former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White, had previously pleaded guilty. Two years ago, Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage to Bay County. 

“With today’s guilty plea, everyone who has been indicted thus far has admitted to their role in a shameless scheme to defraud the taxpayers. These individuals violated the public trust, and now they will pay the consequences. The plea closes this chapter of our ongoing investigation, but our Public Trust Unit will continue to pursue those involved in similar conduct within Bay County and throughout the Northern District,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said.

RELATED: Florida’s building codes: The next hurricane could blow them away

RELATED: Hurricane Michael was a Category 5 at landfall, NOAA says

RELATED: Hurricane Michael survivors facing eviction as FEMA housing vouchers end

RELATED: Florence, Michael retired as storm names


What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter