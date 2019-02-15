TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two Titusville parents were arrested Wednesday after police say they withheld vital food and medical treatment from their 5-month-old baby.

Titusville police say Julia French, 20, and Robert Buskey, 31, failed to follow doctor's order in regards to providing the correct formula for the infant. The Miami Herald reported the couple is vegan and had switched the baby off a doctor-recommended formula. Police say the couple instead gave the child formula made from mashed potatoes.

According to an arrest report, police found the infant lethargic and not crying. Police said the baby had difficulties maintaining his temperature and sugar because of dehydration and malnutrition. The child also appeared emaciated with sunken eyes, loose skin on his body and had bones showing, police said.

Police said the child was born Sept. 7, 2018, and had only gained a pound in the last five months.

Both French and Buskey face a felony child neglect charge.

