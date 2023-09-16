Florida police officer accused of using meth, illegally accessing work database

Gregory Freeman, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful computer access.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A Florida police officer is behind bars after he reportedly used meth and accessed secured law enforcement databases for non-work-related reasons.

Gregory Freeman, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful computer access.

Freeman, who was employed as an officer with the Belleview Police Department, made threatening statements to the agency's police chief on Sept. 7 that caused him to fear the 53-year-old may hurt himself or others, authorities say.

Police Chief Terry Holland was also aware that Freeman had been using meth and within hours, Freeman was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act, the Belleview Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On that same day, police say a risk protection order was obtained to require Freeman to turn in any weapons or ammunition he had in his possession. After that, detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Freeman's home where they found 6.5 grams of metrh as well as drug paraphernalia inside his bedroom closet.

Authorities say they decided to further their investigation into Freeman and discovered he had accessed secured databases for reasons not related to his job and gave information from those databases to third parties who were not authorized to receive such intel.

“While I am angry and saddened that one of my officers would break the law by using drugs and accessing secure databases for personal reasons, I am extremely proud of the officers in my department and the investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their work in swiftly bringing this case to a close," Holland said in a statement. "I now trust that our judicial system will hold him accountable for his actions and for breaching the trust that the public placed in him.

"I want the citizens of Belleview to know that we have no tolerance for this kind of behavior and that if any of them have information that may prove useful to uncovering any other misconduct by this individual to please contact us so that it, too, can be investigated.”

On Friday morning, officials obtained two warrants for Freeman's arrest, who was booked into Marion County Jail on a $13,000 bond.