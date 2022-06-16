Florida police officer charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

The officer faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

MIAMI — A South Florida police officer has been charged with fraudulently applying for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan.

A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Wednesday against the 44-year-old Coral Springs police officer, according to court records. The officer faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The officer's attorney said the government has been investigating for over a year, and he questions the strength of the prosecution’s case.

According to the indictment, the officer submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement to the U.S. Small Business Administration on behalf of his personal business. The application falsely and fraudulently certified that the business had gross revenues of $100,000 during the year prior to January 31, 2020, investigators said.