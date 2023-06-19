Florida authorities search for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of deadly shooting

The 31-year-old was last seen driving a truck with graphics on the side for "Discount Garage Doors" – a family-owned company based out of Citrus County.

WILLISTON, Fla. — Florida authorities are searching for a man on the run accused of a deadly shooting out of Levy County, a news release from the Williston Police Department explains.

A little after 5 a.m. on Monday, officers with the police department responded to Monterey Boats, located at 636 N Main Street in Williston on reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, police found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the release, officers were able to identify 31-year-old Jonathon Segar as the person responsible. Segar and the victim had a prior relationship, police explain.

The 31-year-old was last seen driving a Chevrolet truck with blue and yellow graphics on the side of "DGD" standing for "Discount Garage Doors" – a family-owned company based out of Citrus County.

"We have probable cause for premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," police explained in the release.

Segar left the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived. He's believed to no longer be in the area of Levy County.

Detectives are currently working to figure out where exactly the 31-year-old is now.

He's considered to be armed and dangerous, the agency explains. Anyone who comes into contact is told to not approach. Instead, call the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or Levy County Sheriff's Office at 352-486-5111.