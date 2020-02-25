ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Prosecutors have formally charged a man with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home near Walt Disney World with first degree murder.

They said they are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Four charges of first-degree murder were filed Tuesday against 44-year-old Anthony Todt in Osceola County court.

The independent Death Penalty Review Team voted unanimously voted in favor of pursuing the death penalty.

Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes. Todt was arrested last month after his wife, Megan, and their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, were found dead at the Celebration home.

The family's dog was also killed. Officials believe they had been dead since late December.

