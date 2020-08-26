Convicted sex offender bonds out after being accused of injuring baby

Chris Garcia reportedly injured the baby so badly that it could have resulted in paralysis or death.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old convicted sex offender is out of jail not long after being accused of hurting an infant, causing injuries up and down the boy's body.

They include bruising under an eye, swelling to the head, an injury to the tongue, cuts to the chin and neck, several rib fractures and other injuries, according to the arrest warrant.

Chris Garcia was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Deputies say Garcia offered to the boy's mother to give the baby a bath. She checked on them later and noticed some of the bruising. Garcia, when confronted, reportedly said a baby bottle fell and hit the boy near his eye.

The baby later was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, a controlled phone call revealed Garica told the boy's mother to "make something up" about how the child was hurt, the arrest warrant shows.

Doctors reportedly said the injuries -- believed to have been caused by a great amount of force over a period of time -- were so bad they could have caused paralysis or death.

Although the age of the child wasn't noted in the report, the boy's mother said she missed his one-month medical check-up with the doctor.

WKMG-TV reports after his arrest last week, he since has bonded out of jail.

Garcia was arrested in 2013 for lewd or lascivious molestation with a child under 12, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

