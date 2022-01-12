Florida state agency spokesman killed in road rage shooting

Investigators say a person was taken into custody after the shooting, questioned and later released.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida state agency spokesman was killed in an apparent road rage incident near Tallahassee.

John Kuczwanski, director of external affairs for Florida’s State Board of Administration, was killed in a shooting outside a convenience store Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on scene attempted life-saving measures on the 53-year-old who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, The Associated Press reports.

Investigators say a person was taken into custody after the shooting, questioned and later released. They have not identified the person.

No charges have been filed, but the sheriff’s office said authorities are still actively investigating the incident.