53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities have announced dozens of arrests that resulted from an investigation into an illegal street racing event in Tampa Bay.

Officers with Lakeland Police say they received countless complaints about street racing groups from homeowners in the area. With the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol, law enforcement was able to meet at an event that drew a crowd of more than 300 in Lakeland.

Located at a warehouse district near Interstate 4 and Firstpark Boulevard, police say several people were observed driving recklessly, doing burnouts and donuts at the event.

All in all, police say 53 arrests were made and 165 citations were issued. Dozens of cars were also impounded, and seven guns were recovered as well, according to detectives.

Police say of the 53 arrests, over 90 percent lived outside of Polk County.