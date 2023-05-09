Report: Florida substitute teacher accused of letting 7th grade student use her vape

Jail records show the woman is facing a child abuse charge.

EUSTIS, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Lake County was arrested last week after she was accused of letting a seventh grade student take a hit off her vape pen, according to multiple outlets.

Jennifer Hale, 50, was arrested on May 5 and booked into the Lake County Jail on a child abuse charge, jail records show.

The woman was filling in at Eustis Middle School on May 2 when the alleged incident happened, WSVN reports. A police report obtained by the news outlet said the substitute teacher let the seventh grader take a hit after hearing him talk to his friends about wanting a vape.

According to the Miami Herald, an affidavit says she then told the student not to tell anyone for fear of getting "in trouble." Hale was later confronted by the school principal to which Hale admitted she was "just trying to fit in," reports say.

The Lake County School District told news outlets Hale is no longer employed with the district. She was booked into the Lake County Jail and was later released on a $1,000 bond.