Florida teacher accused of having sex with student

Investigators say the teacher denied the sexual encounters but ultimately admitted to the crime when confronted with text messages.

ORLANDO, Fla — A Florida teacher is behind bars after authorities say he sexually battered a student.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Cameron Burke was a computer technician at Oak Ridge High School but also taught a class of students.

One of those students told authorities that Burke had been flirtatious with her since she was a 15-year-old freshman, the arrest affidavit reads. The sheriff's office says those interactions eventually led to Burke having sex with her.

According to the arrest report, the student provided law enforcement with texts between the two where she accused Burke of "grooming kids" at the high school.

During an interview with investigators, the sheriff's office says Burke denied sexually battering the student but admitted that he "wanted to have sex with her but refrained." It wasn't until investigators showed Burke the text messages that authorities say he admitted to the incident.

Burke is charged with sexual battery on a child and soliciting sexual conduct with a student.