LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Florida teen was arrested after police said she brought enough fentanyl to kill more than 1,000 children.

According to WINK News, Ayanna Felix, 18, brought 2.7 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 1,300 students, to Lehigh Acres Senior High School.

Felix was taken to the principal's office where drugs were found in her backpack, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Felix is accused of bringing fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana to the school, WINK News reported.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers credited the bust to a tip sent to an app used by the organization.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.